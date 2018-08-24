Update on Theater District repairs after being damaged in Harvey

HOUSTON - It's repair work KPRC has been following for close to a year, and now we got an update on where the repairs stand.

Harvey's floodwaters filled the basement of the Wortham Theater with 12 feet of water last year, and that was only part of the mess left in Houston's Theater District which was hit with an estimated $22 million in damages.

But to look at the downstairs of the Alley Theater now, it's hard to believe.

"There are moments when you think maybe it was all a bad dream," said Elizabeth Bunch, an Alley Theater Resident actor.

"In the room that we're in, there was 10 feet of water," said Dean Gladden, the managing director of the Alley Theater said.

In fact, theater workers posted an orange line in the dressing room area that marks where the Harvey water line was.

"We had 84,000 props -- 70 years of props -- damaged," Gladden said. "It was pretty significant."

For actress Elizabeth Bunch, it ended one show early and rehearsals for an upcoming show had to find a new home.

"I was in an office space rehearsing and then at the University of Houston," she said.

The Alley Theater went into high gear for repairs because it wanted to reopen by Nov. 24 for "A Christmas Carol," and it did.

"We sold more tickets than ever before. Everybody came out to see 'A Christmas Carol,'" Gladden said.

Meanwhile, other venues in the Theater District took a hit, too, like the Wortham Theater.

"All the opera shops and costume shop below was under water," Gladden said.

The Alley is back now and the Wortham will reopen in September.

The Theater District ready to bring back a yearly tradition.

"So, this is the Theater District Open House, which of course, was canceled due to flooding," Gladden said.

During the open house, people have a chance to go into each of the venues and buy the best deals for subscriptions or single tickets.

The open house is Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at five venues in the Theater District:

Alley Theatre (615 Texas)

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (800 Bagby)

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts (615 Louisiana)

Revention Music Center (520 Texas)

Wortham Theater Center (501 Texas)

