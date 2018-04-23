'Unprecedented' research campus to create 30,000 new jobs in Houston

HOUSTON - TMC3 institutions announced plans Monday for an unprecedented research campus that will break ground in 2019.

Officials with the TMC3 institutions, which includes Texas Medical Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas A&M University Health Science Center, the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said the campus will bridge the geographical gap between TMC's existing clinical research campuses and establish Houston as an international hub for biomedical research.

The project, which will generate a $5.2 billion economic stimulus, is expected to bring together leading researchers and create 30,000 new jobs.

"The TMC3 campus will establish Houston as the Third Coast for life sciences, attracting the best scientific minds from around the globe,” said Texas Medical Center President and CEO William F. McKeon. “With researchers working hand in hand alongside industry titans on this new campus, Texas Medical Center as a whole will further advance its position as a pre-eminent global player in life sciences.”

Officials said researchers will pioneer advancements in therapeutics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, genomics and data science, among other areas.

The campus' centerpiece will resemble the double helix shape of a DNA strand and will be a multistory building spanning nearly the entire length of the 30-acre complex. Inside will be core laboratories, restaurants, retail and commercial space.

"The new 30-acre research campus will provide our top medical minds with the resources to remain at the forefront of the health care industry," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "This cutting-edge facility will not only generate thousands of jobs, but it will solidify Texas' position as an international leader in biomedical research."

"TMC3 will move Houston much farther into the forefront as a global hub for biomedical research, leading to more innovation in this great city," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The campus will also have a hotel and conference center, which is expected to be a destination for leading experts to convene.

"Breakthroughs do not just happen in the laboratory," McKeon said. "They take place over coffee, on group runs, or during chance encounters with colleagues."

The campus is expected to be completed in 2022.

