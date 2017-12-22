United flight from IAH headed to Boise forced to land in College Station after 'mechanical issue'

HOUSTON - A United Express flight that left Houston on Thursday night was diverted to College Station due to a mechanical issue, according to the airline.

Smoke was seen in the cabin and smoke detectors went off shortly after takeoff.

The flight was headed to Boise and was forced to divert about seven minutes after takeoff. Flight records show the plane left George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 6:04 p.m. and landed at Easterwood Airport at 6:43 p.m.

"A smoke detector activated seven minutes after takeoff from IAH," said College Station Fire Battalion Chief Greg Rodgers in an interview with KBTX. "Pilots said a smoke detector on the plane activated at the same time flight attendants saw smoke."

The flight landed safely.

The College Station Fire Department said there were 80 passengers on board and there was 16,000 pounds of fuel.

Authorities are working to determine the source of the smoke. Nothing was found by crews in the cabin or cargo areas.

The passengers will board a new aircraft to complete their journey.

Here is a statement from United:

"United Express Flight 6266, bound for Boise, diverted to College Station shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely, and our customers will be boarding a new aircraft this evening to complete their journey. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

