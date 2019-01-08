United Arab Emirates gift $6.5M to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HOUSTON - Houston officials announced Monday that the United Arab Emirates is granting $6.5 million to the Greater Houston Community Foundation in order to aid in the Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

It will help with recovery efforts through homelessness relief, community revitalization, library services and public health expansion in the area.

“The UAE has long-standing ties to Houston and the state of Texas, and we are proud to help this great city,” UAE Consul General in Houston Saeed Al Mehairi said. “We hope these projects will lead to meaningful and measurable changes that improve people’s lives.”

The grant funds, which are part of a $10 million relief pledge from the UAE to Texas, will be overseen, managed and distributed to specific projects by the Greater Houston Community Foundation, which administered the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“Houston has been a home away from home for me, and I was personally inspired by the determination shown by all Houstonians to help strengthen their communities and recover after Hurricane Harvey hit,” Mehairi said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Mehairi exchanged greetings and gifts when they met on Monday.

Turner expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Mehairi and the people of the United Arab Emirates for the gift.

“As Houston builds forward from the hurricane, we cherish our helpful partners such as the UAE.”

