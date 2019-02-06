Under fire: New Alabama Buc-ee's sued for low gas prices

HOUSTON - A beloved Texas business is causing controversy in Alabama.

Buc-ee’s opened its first location outside Texas in Baldwin County in January, and already competitors are not happy with the Lone Star staple.

A lawsuit filed by the Oasis Travel Center Friday claims Buc-ee’s has been selling gas too cheaply.

While buyers may appreciate the low gas prices, the company claims Buc-ee’s is illegally pricing its gas and it has “already damaged the (competitor’s) business and caused irreparable harm,” according to the lawsuit.

The new location opened weeks ago just four miles from Oasis, and - with gas prices at $1.89 - has been packed since.

The state average for gas is $1.81, and Oasis' gas is priced at $2.12, according to Gas Buddy.

Oasis is not happy with the new gas station saying, "(Buc-ee's) illegal practices have cost it sales and gross gasoline margin and threatens to continue to do so if not stopped."

The lawsuit also claims Buc-ee's broke Alabama law that says a business cannot sell gasoline for less than cost.

Buc-ee's sent a statement to the Dallas Morning News saying, "Buc-ee's has always provided our customers with the best experience on the highway, from the world's cleanest bathrooms to great food. Part of this experience includes high-quality fuels, priced fairly and competitively."

KPRC2 reached out for comment but Buc-ee’s has not yet responded.

