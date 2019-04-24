Two people shot after possible road rage incident in Channelview, deputies say

Two people were hospitalized after they were shot in a possible road rage situation in the Channelview area, authorities said.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Two people were hospitalized after they were shot in a possible road rage situation in the Channelview area, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in the incident that happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Cedar Street and Market Street.

The vehicles were both traveling westbound on Cedar when the orange vehicle pulled up alongside the white vehicle and someone inside the orange car started shooting, officials said.

Deputies found two shell casings and an unspent round from an assault rifle at the scene and said the shooter(s) fired at least two rounds before the orange vehicle spun out and crashed into a ditch.

The driver of the white vehicle also lost control of the car and crashed near the orange car, authorities said.

Both men inside the white vehicle were shot - one in the arm and the other in the leg, deputies said. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the orange vehicle was not reported as stolen, so they are going to registered owners home in search of clues or answers.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and if road rage is really to blame.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

