Family members identify man shot in face, killed in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Police are asking for help identifying two men who they say shot a man in the face, killing him.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Village Place Drive near Crescent Park Drive in the Briarforest area, police said.

Family members identified the victim as 28-year-old Darius Brown.

According to authorities, two black men in a black vehicle with writing across the windshield followed Brown home from a nearby convenience store to the location on Village Place Drive, where they shot him at least once.

“This may be the result of a disturbance that happened at a convenience store in the area, we’re not sure about that right now,” said Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department.

When they arrived, officers said they found Brown inside a Jeep Cherokee with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers said Brown's girlfriend was in the Jeep at the time of the shooting. She was not injured.

Police were able to get images of the suspected gunmen and have released them in an effort to identify the two.

Police initially called the men suspects, but later updated the information to say persons of interest. After further investigation, police are now calling the men suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

