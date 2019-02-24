Tuxedo jacket-wearing porch pirate sought by deputies

Deputies are searching for a tuxedo jacket-wearing porch pirate who stole packages from a house located in the 14700 block of North Eldridge Parkway.

HOUSTON - A man in a tuxedo jacket walked up to a woman's front door, collected all of her packages on her front porch and walked away with the items, home surveillance video shows.

The incident happened Feb. 21 in the 14700 block of North Eldridge Parkway.

The video, released by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, shows the man, described as 20-30-years-old, short black hair, wearing glasses, a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and a white tuxedo jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Precinct 4 deputies at 281-376-3472.

