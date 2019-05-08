Turn around, don't drown! These are the high-water locations you need to avoid

HOUSTON - Tuesday's severe thunderstorms dumped heavy amounts of rain across the Houston area, causing major flooding.
KPRC2 wants to keep you safe so we've provided a list of locations drivers should avoid as the storms pass through.
Highwater location:
- IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER 1 Frontage Road Lane
- IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER 1 Frontage Road Lane
- IH-69 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER in Fort Bend County 4 Frontage Road Lanes
- IH-69 Northbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County 4 Frontage Road Lanes
- IH-69 Northbound At SWEETWATER BLVD in Fort Bend County 4 Frontage Road Lanes
- IH-69 Southbound After NORTH PARK in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes
- IH-69 Southbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County 4 Frontage Road Lanes
- IH-69 Southbound At FM 1485 in Montgomery County Right Lane,Center Lane
- US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At Lane Dr in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At SH 36 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At Lane Dr in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At SH-36/FM 723 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- SH-288 Southbound At HOLCOMBE BLVD Right Shoulder,Right Lane
- SH-288 Southbound At MAC GREGOR DR Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Exit Ramp
- SH-36 Northbound At IH-69 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- SH-36 Northbound At Spur 10 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- SH-36 Northbound At US-90 ALTERNATE in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- SH-36 Southbound At IH-69 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- SH-36 Southbound At Spur 10 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- SH-36 Southbound At US-90 ALTERNATE in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes
- BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY 3 Frontage Road Lanes
- BELTWAY 8-EAST Southbound After PASADENA BLVD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
- BELTWAY 8-EAST Southbound At VISTA 3 Frontage Road Lanes
- BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At GESSNER 3 Frontage Road Lanes
- FM-1314 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes
- FM-1485 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes
- EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound Before PASADENA BLVD Right Lane
- EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Exit Ramp
- SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At AIRPORT Exit Ramp
- SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At AIRPORT Exit Ramp
