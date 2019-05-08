Turn around, don't drown! These are the high-water locations you need to avoid

HOUSTON - Tuesday's severe thunderstorms dumped heavy amounts of rain across the Houston area, causing major flooding.

KPRC2 wants to keep you safe so we've provided a list of locations drivers should avoid as the storms pass through.

Highwater location:

IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER 1 Frontage Road Lane

IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER 1 Frontage Road Lane

IH-69 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER in Fort Bend County 4 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-69 Northbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County 4 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-69 Northbound At SWEETWATER BLVD in Fort Bend County 4 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-69 Southbound After NORTH PARK in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-69 Southbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County 4 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-69 Southbound At FM 1485 in Montgomery County Right Lane,Center Lane

US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At Lane Dr in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At SH 36 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At Lane Dr in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At SH-36/FM 723 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

SH-288 Southbound At HOLCOMBE BLVD Right Shoulder,Right Lane

SH-288 Southbound At MAC GREGOR DR Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Exit Ramp

SH-36 Northbound At IH-69 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

SH-36 Northbound At Spur 10 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

SH-36 Northbound At US-90 ALTERNATE in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

SH-36 Southbound At IH-69 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

SH-36 Southbound At Spur 10 in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

SH-36 Southbound At US-90 ALTERNATE in Fort Bend County All Mainlanes

BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY 3 Frontage Road Lanes

BELTWAY 8-EAST Southbound After PASADENA BLVD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

BELTWAY 8-EAST Southbound At VISTA 3 Frontage Road Lanes

BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At GESSNER 3 Frontage Road Lanes

FM-1314 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes

FM-1485 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound Before PASADENA BLVD Right Lane

EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Exit Ramp

SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At AIRPORT Exit Ramp

SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At AIRPORT Exit Ramp

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.