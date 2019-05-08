News

Turn around, don't drown! These are the high-water locations you need to avoid

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Tuesday's severe thunderstorms dumped heavy amounts of rain across the Houston area, causing major flooding. 

KPRC2 wants to keep you safe so we've provided a list of locations drivers should avoid as the storms pass through. 

Highwater location: 

  • IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER   1 Frontage Road Lane
  • IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER    1 Frontage Road Lane
  • IH-69 Northbound At BRAZOS RIVER in Fort Bend County    4 Frontage Road Lanes
  • IH-69 Northbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County    4 Frontage Road Lanes
  • IH-69 Northbound At SWEETWATER BLVD in Fort Bend County    4 Frontage Road Lanes
  • IH-69 Southbound After NORTH PARK in Montgomery County    3 Frontage Road Lanes
  • IH-69 Southbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County    4 Frontage Road Lanes
  • IH-69 Southbound At FM 1485 in Montgomery County    Right Lane,Center Lane
  • US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At Lane Dr in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes
  • US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At SH 36 in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes    
  • US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At Lane Dr in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes    
  • US-90 ALTERNATE Westbound At SH-36/FM 723 in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes    
  • SH-288 Southbound At HOLCOMBE BLVD    Right Shoulder,Right Lane
  • SH-288 Southbound At MAC GREGOR DR    Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Exit Ramp    
  • SH-36 Northbound At IH-69 in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes
  • SH-36 Northbound At Spur 10 in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes    
  • SH-36 Northbound At US-90 ALTERNATE in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes    
  • SH-36 Southbound At IH-69 in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes
  • SH-36 Southbound At Spur 10 in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes    
  • SH-36 Southbound At US-90 ALTERNATE in Fort Bend County    All Mainlanes    
  • BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At SPENCER HWY    3 Frontage Road Lanes    
  • BELTWAY 8-EAST Southbound After PASADENA BLVD    3 Frontage Road Lanes    
  • BELTWAY 8-EAST Southbound At VISTA    3 Frontage Road Lanes    
  • BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At GESSNER    3 Frontage Road Lanes    
  • FM-1314 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County    All Mainlanes    
  • FM-1485 Eastbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County    All Mainlanes    
  • EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound Before PASADENA BLVD    Right Lane    
  • EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY    Exit Ramp    
  • SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At AIRPORT    Exit Ramp    
  • SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At AIRPORT    Exit Ramp

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.