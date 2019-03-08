TSU debate team wins 2019 HBCU National Speech and Debate Championship

HOUSTON - The Texas Southern University debate team won the 2019 Historically Black Colleges and Universities National Speech and Debate Championship.

The competition was hosted at Tennessee State University, where TSU students took home 45 trophies and claimed eight first-place titles.

“Winning the championship for two consecutive years means so much to me because it makes us all TSU proud, and it makes Dr. Freeman so excited that the team continues to do well during his 70th year as founder of the team,” said TSU debate team head coach Gloria Batiste Roberts.

The university's top honors include being overall tournament champions and winning first place in the debate, according to a press release.

“We are so proud of the students, as well as the faculty and staff, who work so hard to help them prepare and excel in competition and in life,” said TSU President Austin A. Lane. “They are an excellent representation of the type of students Texas Southern University produces. The TSU community is behind them 100 percent and look forward to their future success.”

The following first-place winners are listed below:

After-Dinner Speaking - Antrechelle Dorsey

Dramatic Interpretation - Durmerrick Ross

Impromptu Speaking - Nahab Fahnbulleh

Prose Interpretation - Antrechelle Dorsey

Slam Poetry - Durmerrick Ross

IPDA Speaker Points - Antrechelle Dorsey

The winning debate team will head to Berlin, to defend its international title March 10-12 in the 29th annual International Forensics Tournament.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.