Trump to meet with families of Santa Fe victims Thursday

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump will meet with the families of the Santa Fe High School massacre victims when he visits Houston on Thursday, according to NBC News.

Trump’s visit comes nearly two weeks after the May 18 shooting at the school that killed 10 people and injured 13 others. A gunman’s half-hour rampage killed eight students and two teachers.

The White House announced Sunday that the president would be traveling to Houston and Dallas this week.

