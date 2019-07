HOUSTON - The internet wouldn't be complete if you didn't have memes made about Tropical Storm Barry.

Looks like some Twitter users had some fun making memes about the storm. Although everyone should take precautions given how serious this storm could be, some users still wanted to make light of the event.

Here are some trending memes about Tropical Storm Barry:

Hurricane Barry: *could bring up to 20 inches of rainfall, overtake the levees, and cause widespread flooding around the state*



Louisianians: *stock up on wine & champagne*



Hurricane Barry: pic.twitter.com/QtTyFPMUo5 — แตแถฆแถœสฐ (@yungobama_) July 12, 2019

You will not eat your hurricane snacks. pic.twitter.com/w958Nj8KIs — BUCKNASTIE (@spaceghostkirb) July 12, 2019

