Toddler in critical condition after shootout between two groups

HOUSTON - A child is in critical condition after police say she was shot in the head in north Houston.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday near an apartment complex on Benmar Drive and City View Place.

According to authorities, there was a group of people inside a vehicle, including the 2-year-old and her mother.

There was some sort of argument with another person or group in the intersection when someone opened fire, police said.

According to authorities, both groups shot at each other several times and one of the bullets hit the girl in the head.

Her mother rushed the child to Northwest Hospital, and from there she was transported to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight in critical condition, authorities said.

Homicide investigators are working to learn more details about the incident.

This is a developing story.



