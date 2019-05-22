Today's Vision medical records found in Tomball dumpster

TOMBALL, Texas - Tomball police are investigating how thousands of pages of Today’s Vision medical records ended up in a dumpster behind a strip mall.

More than 20 boxes of records from 1997-2013 were found and they include Social Security numbers, bank and insurance statements, names, phone numbers, addresses and other information for Today’s Vision patients and employees.

“We try to protect ourselves,” said Debbie McCartney, whose records were among those tossed. “I mean, somebody needs to be held accountable for it.”

KPRC learned about the records thanks to a tip and visited the nearest Today’s Vision in Pinehurst, several miles away. Their address was on some of the records.

Managers at that location told KPRC records were stored at the Willowbrook location. That address was on most of the records.

When KPRC visited Today’s Vision in Willowbrook, a manager told us we couldn’t be there and asked us to leave.

“What do you do with your medical records?” KPRC asked.

“We usually, they’re shredded,” said one manager.

“Why did someone dump thousands of pages of medical records from Today’s Vision in a dumpster today? KPRC asked.

“Today?” A manager responded. “You don’t have to answer those,” another manager said, and the first manager walked away.

Tomball police arrived at the scene and called crime scene investigators, who helped remove the boxes from the dumpster. The records were placed in the evidence and property room at the station.

“Right now, I’m dealing with battling cancer,” McCartney said. “This is something else that adds to the level of frustration.”

