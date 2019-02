Bullet holes are seen in the walls of a southeast Houston home Jan. 29, 2019, after a police raid that turned into a shootout the day before.

HOUSTON - A police raid at a southeast Houston home Jan. 28, 2019, turned into a shootout. It ended with five officers injured and two suspects dead.

Here is a timeline of how the case has unfolded.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.