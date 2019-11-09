HOUSTON - An Instagram video shows fans running to get into Astroworld Fest this morning.

Three people suffered minor injuries while attempting to enter Astroworld Fest at NRG Park on Saturday morning. It's unclear if the incident captured in the video caused the injuries.

Paramedics transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, officials said.

At 10:23 a.m. on Saturday, the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an injury laceration at 1100 McNee Road, near NRG Park. At the scene, authorities said they discovered people trampled while trying to enter the festival.

The festival gates were set to swing open at noon. Fans began lining up to enter the park as early as last night.

A video posted on Instagram shows fans running toward the festival entrance.

It's unclear if the incident captured in the video caused the minor injuries the Houston Fire Department reported.



