Three arrested in connection with Houston car theft ring

HOUSTON - A car theft incident at Lonestar College in April is what triggered the investigation into what Lonestar College police are calling a ring of car thefts.

Police said the thieves managed to steal a white Cadillac from the garage on campus in April.

During the investigation, police learned that the people were all part of a car theft ring. During the same month, another pickup truck was stolen at the Lone Star campus in Kingwood.

Two weeks ago, police said they arrested Christian Balderas in connection with the theft ring.

On Monday morning, police were able to track down Juan Alberto Aguilar Hernandez, who is believed to be the ring leader. Hernandez was arrested in an east Houston home.

Lewis Aguilar - who is believed to be Hernandez's nephew - was also taken into custody for hindering apprehension of Hernandez.

Police said the pickup truck that was stolen from Kingwood has been recovered and returned to its owner. Police are still trying to track down the white Cadillac.

