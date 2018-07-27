This map of HISD magnet bus hub locations has some parents saying, 'STOP'

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District Thursday released a list of new bus hub locations for magnet program students.

Magnet school students will be assigned to hub locations at designated HISD campuses to be picked up by their bus at the start of the school day and dropped off at the same location at the end of school.

According to an HISD blog post, the magnet school bus hub program will improve the on-time arrival of students and decrease commute time.

"For most people, 15 minutes doesn’t mean a lot," Justin Fuentes, assistant superintendent of School Choice, said. "But, 15 minutes for a student means breakfast, or interacting with fellow students and teachers. It allows them to get to school on time and be settled before starting their day."

Transportation Services to Launch Magnet School Hub Program for 2018-2019 from Houston ISD on Vimeo.

"We chose these hub locations after a careful review of bus stop usage and a comprehensive look at traffic assessments," Transportation Services General Manager Timothy Brown said. "These reviews resulted in hubs being placed at schools with high visibility and strong safety reviews."

HISD said parents of magnet students will receive their hub location assignment and times via postcards within the first two weeks of August.

Many parents have taken to social media to complain that the new hub program leaves them hanging at dropoff and pickup since their kids cannot simply walk home from school. They also said they haven't yet received notification about their students' assignment.

"Our goal is to continue to develop ways to improve the service and support we provide to our most valuable resource — our students," Brown said. "Our primary focus continues to be providing all students with safe and reliable transportation to and from school."

Below is a map and list of the hub locations:

HISD A map of the HISD magnet bus hub locations from July 27, 2018.

NORTHWEST REGION:

Bush Elementary School

Walnut Bend Elementary School

Briargrove Elementary School

River Oaks Elementary School

Sinclair Elementary School

Harvard Elementary School

Crockett Elementary School

Oak Forest Elementary School

M.C. Williams Middle School

Scarborough Middle School

Washington High School

CENTRAL REGION:

Moreno Elementary School

Fonville Middle School

Key Middle School

Forest Brook Middle School

Furr High School

Wheatley High School

Barbara Jordan High School

Lyons Elementary School

Shadyvale Elementary School

BARNETT REGION:

Brookline Elementary School

Law Elementary School

Bastian Elementary School

Lockhart Elementary School

Golfcrest Elementary School

Alcott Elementary School

Austin High School

Jones High School

Chavez High School

Sterling High School

Woodson K-5

Thompson Elementary School

Attucks Middle School

BUTLER REGION:

Hines Caldwell Elementary School

Anderson Elementary School

Longfellow Elementary School

Gross Elementary School

Pershing Middle School

Sharpstown High School

Wisdom High School

Madison High School

Ed White Elementary School

Lawson Middle School

Foerster Elementary School

Briarmeadow Charter School

Fondren Elementary School

Anyone with questions is asked to call HISD's Customer Care Team at 713-556-9400.

