This man robbed woman who was 9 months pregnant, shot her husband, authorities say

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a man who they say robbed a pregnant woman as she stood outside her north Harris County apartment complex in September.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-year-old woman saw a man walking toward her in the 900 block of Cypress Station at around 11:00 p.m. on September 10.

The woman, who was nine months pregnant, walked toward her front door, but the man ran up behind her and knocked her down. He then demanded her cellphone.

The woman screamed outside her front door, and her husband who was inside, confronted the robber.

Authorities say the robber pulled a pistol from under his shirt and shot the woman’s husband, striking him in the upper torso.

The robber got away on foot. It’s unclear whether he got away with the cellphone.

The husband drove himself to a hospital and was admitted in stable condition.

The woman had minor cuts. She was transported to an area hospital for observation.

Investigators believe the suspect may live in the area of the robbery. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 150 to 160 pounds. He wore a black hoodie, a black baseball hat, and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery unit at 713-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.



