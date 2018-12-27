Canino Produce: This is why beloved north Houston market is closing

Canino Market, as seen on Dec. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - The beloved Canino Produce Houston Farmers Market is closing in Houston.

While there is a plan to revitalize the location, the closure of the produce market isn’t related to that: Canino told KPRC2 the economics have changed for him.

Canino said it’s tougher to find farmers in the area, so he buys a lot of his produce now from suppliers. He also faces stiff competition from big box supermarket chains.

“Folks don't rely much on specialty stores for their wares anymore,” he said by phone.

Also, he's old, he says, and ready to focus on his health.

Canino Produce Co. has been in business since June 1958. The Airline Drive business once occupied approximately 3,800 square feet, and over the years expanded to more than 20,000 square feet.

