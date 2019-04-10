This is the only Easter egg hunt list you need this year

HOUSTON - We’ve saved you the hassle of hunting down an Easter event to take your little ones or yourself.



The following events are happening every weekend, leading up to Easter Sunday.



Here’s a list by date of all the family-friendly egg hunting activities in the Houston-area:

Friday, April 12

Trotter Family YMCA Flashlight Egg Hunt

1331 Augusta Dr Houston, TX 77057

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.



Join the YMCA for an evening of fun searching for eggs in the dark! Make sure to take a flashlight and a basket to collect your goodies. Kids are sure to have an “eggcellent” time enjoying games, crafts, photo ops and more. Egg hunting will begin at sunset, kids will be divided into age groups. For more information you can contact Camille Rodgers at Camillem@ymcahouston.org.



Saturday, April 13

Morning with Mr. Bunny at Carl Barton, Jr. Park

2500 South Loop 336E Conroe, TX 77301

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.



15,000 eggs are ready to make their way into baskets at this Easter egg hunt. Plus enjoy a visit from Mr. Bunny, special prize eggs, plenty of games, and more family fun. Egg hunt starts at 10:15am. The event is completely free. Recommended for children 12 and under.

Saturday, April 13

Easter Eggstravaganza At TitleMax Houston

71 Uvalde Road Houston, TX 77015

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Take the whole family to this huge Easter egg hunt where they will be hosting a few local vendors for some shopping and a fun filled day for everyone.



Saturday, April 13

Annual Egg Hunt (scramble)

LifeBridge Baptist Church, 2709 Kingsdale Dr, Deer Park, Texas 77536

4 p.m.



A fun afternoon of games, stories, food, and treats. All ages welcome. Teens there is something for you too!

Saturday, April 13

Easter Egg-venture & Scavenger Hunt at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive The Woodlands, TX 77389

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

It's time for an egg-citing adventure! The events offers a good old-fashioned scavenger hunt, crafts, field games, snacks, and more. Recommended for children ages 6-12. Tickets are available for Woodlands residents at $20 and $25 for non-residents.

Saturday, April 13

Society of Champions Outreach Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

On Saturday, April 13 at Lents Family Park, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. We'll have music, food, cotton candy, snow cones, an Easter bunny, moonwalks, and HUNDREDS of eggs! Spend the afternoon hunting eggs and taking part in Easter festivities at Lents Family Park. Don't forget to bring your basket!

Saturday, April 13

Easter Eggstravaganza at TitleMax Houston

A huge Easter egg hunt and a few local vendors for some shopping for a fun filled day for everyone! Join us Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Craft Show 2019

There will be music, food trucks, petting zoo, train rides, kids crafts, shopping vendors and much more at the Clear Lake Rec Center, starting at 11 a.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 13

Flashlight Egg Hunt

The Foundry Church at 8350 Jones Rd, Houston, Texas 77065 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, so tell your friends to bring a blanket, a picnic, and their flashlights! Separate hunts will be held for different age groups with a viewing of the “Peter Rabbit” movie on the lawn following the event. Activities and food will be available starting at 7 p.m. and the hunts will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Jordan Ranch Easter Egg Scramble

Adults and children are invited to hunt for golden eggs with cash yolks at Jordan Ranch’s Easter Egg Scramble. Separate hunts will be held for children and grown-ups. All can enjoy additional family activities, including photos with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo, photo booth, face painters, and balloon twisters. More information here.

Saturday, April 13

Shenandoah Civic Club Easter Egg Hunt

The Shenandoah Easter Egg Hunt promises to be a basket of fun, with an egg hunt, face painting, bunny and me pictures, and more. The Easter egg hunt starts promptly at 10am. There are six divisions: Gentle Touch (special needs and 0-2), 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12. More information here.

Saturday, April 13

Easter Egg-stravaganza and Egg Hunt at Blessington Farms

Children can hunt for eggs with candy and treats and visit with the Easter Bunny, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. You can also pick your own strawberries, take hayrides, ride barrel trains, and much more. More information and additional dates available here.

Saturday, April 13

Annual Zoo Egg Hunt & Picnic at TGR Exotics

This annual event is great fun for the entire family! In addition to the egg hunt, there's also an animal meet and greet in the picnic area prior to the egg hunt and after the egg hunt and crafts and activities. Don't forget to pack a picnic lunch. The egg hunt begins at 12:30 p.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 13

Children's Easter Egg Hunt

Friends of Child Advocates and YPC members are invited to help celebrate Easter with the children we serve! We will have an egg hunt, egg dyeing and an appearance from the Easter bunny. 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 13

Easter Egg-stravaganza at Horne Elementary

Free food, music, games, face-painting, and pictures with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The egg hunt will start at 1:00 p.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 13

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt

Shadow Oaks Recreation Association, 10502 Westview Dr, Houston, TX 77043, for Early Easter egg hunt for the little kiddos and then the glow in the dark for the bigger kids starts when the sun goes down, starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Community Egg Hunt at Billy Reagan K-8 Educational Center

This FREE event will be packed with fun for the entire family, starting at 9:30 a.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 13

Deer Park Easter Egg Hunt and Festivities

Dow Park at 610 East San Augustine in Deer Park - Bunny Bingo begins the festivities. Parents are welcome to assist their children. Then, get in touch with your creative side in the Sidewalk Chalk Picture Contest where you can draw an Easter-themed masterpiece on the sidewalk. More information here.

Sunday, April 14

Spring Fling and Easter Things

On Sunday April 14 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Republic Dance Center. This is a FREE Community event. More information here.

Sunday, April 14

Heights Egg Hunt Milroy Park

You're invited to a neighborhood Easter egg hunt at historic Milroy Park in Houston Heights! Join us for Church in the Park at 10am with special guest worship leader Robbie Seay. Egg hunt, face painting, games and BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m. More information here.

Thursday, April 18

Lights Out Easter Egg Hunt in Alvin

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos after the egg hunt! *YOU MUST REGISTER IN ADVANCE* For more information, call 281-388-4299.

Friday and Saturday, April 19-20

Easter at the Kemah Boardwalk

Take part in some eggs-citing Easter activities, like decorating Easter egg cookies, snapping photos with the Easter Bunny, taking part in a Bunny Hop Egg Hunt*, and enjoying a special non-denominational Sonrise service Easter morning. More information here.

Saturday, April 20

5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Edgewood Park

From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free refreshments, games, hundreds of eggs for the hunt. More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Church in the Center

A free, community wide Easter egg hunt for the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Easter at Smith Ranch

Enjoy a day full of family fun at Easter at the Ranch! Easter festivities include egg hunts, bounce houses, paddle boats, a petting zoo, paddle boats, and the Easter Bunny. Admission includes all on-site activities. Easter egg hunts are divided by age groups. Hunts are from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Save the date for one of our annual community outreach events, Easter Egg Hunt, on Saturday, April 20th at Southdown Park (Westside Events Center), from 3-5 p.m. We'll have crafts, face painting, music, food, snow cones, moonwalk, and THOUSANDS of eggs! (Scheduled Easter Egg Hunt Times at 3:30pm, 4pm & 4:30pm) More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Egg Hunt

A.P.C. Inc is Hosting a Communty Easter Egg Hunt at Lindsey Lyons Park On Atascocita Rd. Kids will have a chance to make Easter Baskets beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Offical Egg Hunt will begin 11:00 a.m. with candy eggs as well as MONEY Eggs!!! More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Easter Egg Hunt at Bass Pro Shops

Enjoy a FREE Easter egg hunt around Bass Pro Shops. Find 5 eggs and exchange them for candy.

The egg hunt starts at 2pm and will last until all eggs have been found. This event is open for children ages 2-10.

Saturday, April 20

7 Acre Wood Easter Egg Hunt & Vendors Market

Celebrate Easter at the 14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Vendors Market. Kids can hunt Easter eggs, visit the petting zoo, play mini-golf, zip down the zipline, and even more fun activities for FREE. Easter Egg hunts are from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Kiehl's Houston Easter Egg Hunt

Join us to find a few hidden gems around our store. Fun will be had for all when you go hunting for our egg's filled with prizes. 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at 4076 Westheimer location.

Saturday, April 20

Ever hunted eggs in a museum or created unique painted eggs? We at the Czech Center Museum Houston will show you the secrets how to create perfect painted eggs with our egg painting visitor-artist. We will also give you the opportunity to a unique museum's egg hunt. The CCMH Egg Hunt: 12 p.m., egg painting: 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tickets: Free for Kids 12 and Under, and $5 for adults.

Saturday, April 20

6th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza & Family Picnic

Crafts, games, and food for everyone! And of course, our thrilling Easter Egg Hunt! Bring your family, friends --don't forget your Easter basket -- and meet us at Lents Family Park East on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10am - 12pm for a fun-filled day in the park.

Saturday, April 20

Grace Pentecostal Church Easter Egg Hunt

Music, snacks and eggs at this event, starting at 1 p.m. More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Family Fun Day At The Park

On Saturday, April 20 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Christa Adair County Park. This fun, family event is free to the public and includes an Easter egg hunt, performances, fun activities, food, and games. More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Join Sharkey and the Easter bunny for breakfast at the Downtown Aquarium. Breakfast purchase includes photos with the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt! More information here.

Saturday, April 20

Easter Egg Hunt at Christ Community Church

Easter egg hunt at 1303 Sherwood Forest St. More information here.

Sunday, April 21

Egg Hunt and Friends and Family Picnic

Join us for a fun-filled Sunday at Lycée International de Houston. Bring your picnic basket. 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. More information here.

Sunday, April 21

Easter Extravaganza

A massive egg hunt, plus a free Easter luncheon featuring train rides, a rock wall, inflatables, and cotton candy, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at First Methodist Houston. More information here.

Sunday, April 21

Free Easter Sunday Drama and Texas Sized Egg Hunt

Join us Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. for an Easter Drama “Children of the Cross” followed by a Texas-sized Easter egg hunt with 5,000 eggs filled with money and candy at Christ Church Apostolic. More information here.

Sunday, April 21

Celebrate Easter in Hermann Park

In an ideal Easter setting, you'll enjoy a scenic breakfast on Pinewood Cafe’s patio overlooking serene McGovern Lake followed by an Easter egg hunt, ride on the Hermann Park Railroad and pedal boat ride! Space is limited. Advance ticket purchase for this event is required. The event is hosted by Hermann Park Conservancy and Pinewood Cafe. Tickets are non-refundable. Proceeds benefit Hermann Park Conservancy. More information here.

Here’s a list of egg hunting celebrations exclusively for adults:

Saturday, April 20

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Henderson Heights Pub

Bring your biggest basket and get all the prizes! We will have eggs full of "adult goodies." Find the golden egg for some bonus prizes. Austin EastCiders and Buffalo Bayou Brewing will be here pourin' up the good stuff! Adults 21 and older. Egg hunt starts at 3 p.m. More information here.

Sunday, April 21

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

The Wildcatter Saloon at 26913 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77494

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Over $2,000 in cash and prizes. Grand prize $500 cash! Tickets are available here.

