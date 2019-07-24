This is how KPRC 2 celebrated at the Houston Astros game tonight

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 continued celebrating its 70 years as the first TV station in Houston on Tuesday night with “KPRC 2 Night at the Astros.”

During the the Houston Astros game against the Oakland Athletics, KPRC 2 purchased 264 seats in the upper deck of Minute Maid Park for staff, friends and fans.

During the third and fourth innings of the game, those in KPRC 2 seats participated in two card flip stunts.

Leading up to the game, KPRC 2 invited fans to get up-close with many of their favorite on-air staff, including KPRC 2 News Today, Houston Life, and the KPRC 2 News at 10 teams.

KPRC 2’s Astros event also kicks off the station’s “Million Likes Mania” campaign, encouraging viewers to “Like” the KPRC2 Facebook page to help reach one million likes.

“We’ve had such a great time celebrating 70 years of KPRC 2 firsts,” said KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “What better opportunity to celebrate another ‘first’ than with more than 250 of our favorite people – our viewers.”

See more content here

• See a gallery of photos from the event here.



• See posts our anchors and reporters made during the event.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.