Things to know about the Astros floppy hat giveaway

HOUSTON - It may not be as coveted as the replica championship ring, but the fan promotion for Saturday's Astros game is getting a lot of buzz.

On the Astros website, it's described as a floppy summer hat. It's similar to the trendy beach hats that have been popular among women since last year. But instead of summer/beach messages on the brim, these hats have "Houston Astros" on it.

This producer is expecting a line of fans waiting before the game on Saturday (I will be one of them).

The Astros sent a few hats to KPRC 2 so our viewers could get an early look at them. Look at how stunning our Sophia Beausoleil looks modeling one of them!

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT ASTROS FLOPPY HAT GIVEAWAY

Must have ticket to May 12 game

First 10,000 fans to arrive will get the hat

Fans can start lining up at 8 a.m.

Presented by Houston Methodist

The hat is part of a special pair of Mother's Day weekend promotions. On Sunday, the giveaway is an Astros infinity scarf.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.