Things to know: $6.25M jackpot-winning ticket sold at Houston gas station

HOUSTON - A Houston gas station just helped one person become a millionaire after selling a $6.25 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket.

The Lotto Texas drawing was held Saturday and the winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (10-14-22-28-40-44). The ticket was purchased at Circle K located at 16222 Wallisville Road.

So how much does the winner get?

The claimant will receive $4,309,883.85 because the customer chose the cash value option at the time of purchase.

How long does the winner have to claim the prize?

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to make a claim.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting you,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

When is the next jackpot?

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be on Wednesday and will reset to $5 million.

