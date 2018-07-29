News

Thieves use massive forklift to attempt to steal ATM, police say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - Houston police are working to learn who attempted to steal an ATM from a Wells Fargo Bank in north Houston.

Investigators said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Eastex Freeway for a report of a panic alarm. There, they found a large, green forklift used to attempt to steal the machine.

More Headlines

A box truck was also located nearby, police said. The vehicle has since been processed for evidence. 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.