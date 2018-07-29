Thieves use massive forklift to attempt to steal ATM, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are working to learn who attempted to steal an ATM from a Wells Fargo Bank in north Houston.

Investigators said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Eastex Freeway for a report of a panic alarm. There, they found a large, green forklift used to attempt to steal the machine.

A box truck was also located nearby, police said. The vehicle has since been processed for evidence.

Criminals + stolen forklift = smashed ATM. Unknown if any money was actually stolen or how many suspects there are, no one in custody, per @houstonpolice. Eastex Fwy/Collingsworth St.. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/yLoQGeWqQJ — Jake Reiner (@KPRC2Jake) July 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.