Thief targets family after trip to Missouri City gun range

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Missouri City police are looking for the man who targeted a family leaving a gun range and stole $4,500 in firearms and equipment from the truck of their vehicle.

The Garcia family visits Texas Gun Club Gun Range nearly every Monday night for Bike night, and they usually stop at El Vaquero restaurant on the way home.

“When we were done with the range, we lock them up securely in their cases,” Melissa Garcia said. “All locked, secured in the back of the truck. We lay them in there, pull the shade, never had an issue.”

But on July 2, the family said a tall black man in a black shirt, black shorts and orange shoes walked into El Vaquero restaurant while the Garcia family was eating, made a fake reservation and left.

Security camera footage from the restaurant shows the man walk directly from the restaurant to the back of Garcia’s SUV. Ninety seconds later, he left.

“Her entire windshield in the back had been busted out, the shade was pulled back and everything was gone out of the trunk,” Kathryn Garcia said. “We had four pistols, we had two rifles and a shotgun.”

The Garcia family said the firearms were well hidden and the windows are tinted.

The only way the thief could have known to target them, they reasoned, was if he followed them from the gun range.

“Give our stuff back,” Melissa said. “Turn yourself in. It doesn’t belong to you. You didn’t earn it.”

Those with any information in the case are asked to call Missouri City police.

