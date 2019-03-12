Thieves repeatedly break into motocross park, take more than $150K in equipment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The owner of a motocross park in Northeast Harris County said he’s fed up suspects continue to steal motocross bikes, four wheelers and other equipment from his property.

Monday between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m., suspected burglars broke into the garage and stole several pieces of equipment worth more than $50,000.

“It’s tearing me up because I have put my life into this place,” said Danny Erdeljac, the owner of Rio Bravo Motocross Park.

He bought the track in 2008, and rebuilt it to what it looked like back in the ‘70s. Since then, the property not only hosted motocross events, but mud runs, camps, corporate events and more.

“It’s just another robbery to them. To us, it takes away everything we built,” Erdeljac said.

The owner said the suspects moved a ladder that was outside and placed it underneath a vent on the backside of the building.

“They didn’t go through the doors, they unscrewed the big exhaust vent in the back of the building and went through that,” Erdeljac said.

The motion detector sensed the suspects around 2:30 a.m., but the suspects waited and came back around 4:30 a.m. Erdeljac said they used bolt cutters to open the garage and dragged the motorcycles out.

“The 4-wheeler and the side-by-side, they cut the ignition out in about five seconds, turned it on. They probably threw the bikes in the back of the side-by-side and drove off with the bike,” explained Erdeljac, who said the bikes had locks around the chains.

He believes it took them about 15 minutes to steal the equipment, which included a 250 Honda, 230 Honda, a 2018 Yamaha Viking, two brand-new steel weed eaters, gas tanks and generators.

“You can follow the tracks of where they (the suspects) went. So they can get out the park, down the bayou and by the Dollar General off of Ralston Road on North Lake Houston Park. Same path they took last time," Erdeljac said.

This time it was about $50,000 worth of equipment. The time before, it was more than $100,000 and the equipment wasn’t insured.

“We’ve probably had 20 vehicles stolen over the last 18 months and so they catch some of them and all they do is say, ‘Oh, we bought it on Craigslist‘ and that’s the end of it,” Erdeljac said.

