These Houston-area businesses are giving government workers a break during the shutdown

HOUSTON - As the partial government shutdown continues, Houston-area businesses are stepping up to help out families with loved ones affected by the situation.

From free pizza to barbecue and more, here’s a list of just some of the establishments helping government workers feeling the pinch.

Bistro Provence - 13616 Memorial, Houston, TX 77079 - Any furloughed federal worker or worker having to work without pay during the shutdown can enjoy a free lunch Monday through Friday while the shutdown lasts. There will be a choice of one of two main course dishes which will be included on the daily blackboard special. They will change each day. The offer, which includes a non-alcoholic beverage, is good one time per person. Proof of furlough with a federally-issued government ID will be requested. Because the number of lunches per day are limited based on business volume (the bistro seats 40) reservations are required. It is for dine-in only.

Chick-fil-A Deerbrook Mall - 20131 Highway 59 N Suite 2106, Humble, TX – On Thursday, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Chick-fil-A Deerbrook Mall invites all government employees affected by the government shutdown to enjoy a free original Chick-fil-A sandwich or a 4-count chicken mini. Valid government ID is required, one offer per guest present. Offer is valid at Chick-fil-A Deerbrook Mall only.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café - 5510 Morningside, Houston, TX, 77005 - All furloughed workers plus one guest can eat spaghetti and meatballs, for lunch or dinner, Monday through Thursday while the shutdown lasts. The offer, which includes a non-alcoholic beverage, is good one time per person. Proof of furlough with a federally-issued government ID will be requested. The offer is for dine-in only and reservations are encouraged.

Killen's BBQ - 3613 E Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581- Furlough Friday entails a free family pack of brisket, sausage, potato salad and beans for all government employees affected by the shutdown. Must have government identification. While supplies last. Come to the west to-go window.

Ouisie's Table - 3939 San Felipe, Houston, TX 77027 - From now until the shutdown ends, any furloughed federal worker or worker having to work without pay during the shutdown can get a free main course of any item on the menu for lunch any day of the week. For dinner, the restaurant is offering any main course offering up to $30 at no cost. The offer is good once a week per person. Proof of furlough with a federally-issued government ID will be requested. The offer is for dine-in only and for groups of four or less. Reservations are required.

Pipeline Pizza - 3931 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX, 77504 – Free pizza every day for anyone affected by the partial government shutdown. Identification requested.

Rainbow Lodge - 2011 Ella Boulevard, Houston, TX 77008 - Any furloughed federal worker or worker having to work without pay during the shutdown a free bowl of Smoked Duck Gumbo from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until the government reopens. The offer, which requests the purchase of a beverage and a gratuity for the server, is good one time per person. Proof of furlough with a federally-issued government ID will be requested. The offer is for dine-in only and for groups of four or less.

Three B's Grill - 4590 Kingwood Dr. Kingwood, TX77345 - "Three Bs Grill would like to help all those affected by the ongoing Government shutdown. All Goverment workers affected please bring the family and stop by the restaurant where we will feed the kids, and take care of half of mom and dads food!

Its not anywhere close to fixing what y'all are going through but we appreciate all you do and maybe this will put a smile on your faces for a little while.Please bring your Government issue ID and we will take care of the rest! We’ve got your back for as long as this goes on!"

If you know a business that’s offering help for government workers, let us know! Include the business name, address and what it's offering in an email to storyideas@kprc.com.

