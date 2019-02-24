One victim of deadly cargo jet crash identified

ANAHUAC, Texas - A Mesa Airlines employee has been identified as one of the people aboard Saturday's deadly cargo plane crash.

Captain Sean Archuleta was a pilot for Mesa since 2013, officials said. He was riding in the jump seat of the aircraft to travel to Houston to fly another aircraft, according to Mesa Airlines.

On Sunday, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office confirmed two bodies have been recovered from the site of the plane crash in the Trinity Bay, near Anahuac.

NTSB senior investigator Jim Hookey (on right) with Dan Kemme of GE aviation,

examines wreckage recovered from the scene of the Feb. 23, 2019, cargo jet

crash in Texas. (NTSB Photo) #Anahuac pic.twitter.com/rwtk3uaRvx — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 24, 2019

Archuleta was one of three people who were on board the Boeing 767 cargo jetliner when it went down in the Jack's Pocket area of the bay Saturday. Investigators said there were no survivors.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said its department, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI are working to recover the victims and aircraft.

The plane was on its way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport from Miami when it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a civilian called the Chambers County Sheriff's Office around 12:40 p.m. Saturday to report seeing a plane go down in the water.

The FAA said initial reports indicated the plane was Atlas Air Flight 3591.

Mesa Airlines released the following statement:

“This is a sad day for the entire Mesa Family as we mourn the loss of Captain Sean Archuleta,” said Jonathan Ornstein, chairman and chief executive officer of Mesa Airlines. “Our thoughts are with Sean’s family, the families of the two Atlas Air pilots, and the whole Atlas Air organization. This is a loss for all of aviation.”

