These are the most popular Texas license plates in 2018

The "Classic Black" designed license plate is displayed on a car.= in this undated image provided by MyPlates.com.

HOUSTON - Drivers in the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized catalog of options when it comes to choosing a customized license plate.

A standard white license plate is issued to drivers when they register their vehicle in Texas. For an extra cost, drivers can get a customized license plate on a variety of backgrounds from MyPlates.com.

In 2018, the “Classic Black” design, which is reminiscent of the 1968 Texas plates, was the top seller. About 11,000 were sold this year, which is about 1,000 more than were sold in 2017, according to the vendor.

All of the top sellers this year featured a black and white design.

“Black and white plates are very popular in Texas,” said Steve Farrar, president of MyPlates.com. “They look sleek, cool and compliment every vehicle color.”

Here are 2018’s top five designs in a variety of categories.

TopSellers

1. Classic Black – 11,025 sold

My Plates.com

2. Lone Star Black – 7,249 sold

3. Texas Black 1845 – 3,523 sold

4. Carbon Fiber – 2,290 sold

5. Small Star Black – 2,140 sold

Top 5 in-state college plates

1. Texas A&M University

2. University of Texas

3. Texas Tech University

4. Texas Christian University

5. University of Houston

Top 5 out-of-state college plates

1. Louisiana State University

2. University of Alabama

3. University of Oklahoma

4. University of Michigan

5. University of Georgia

Top 5 sports-themed plates

1. Dallas Cowboys

2. Texas Trophy Hunters Association

3. Houston Texans

4. Houston Rockets

5. Dallas Stars

Top 5 charity/cause-related plates

1. Porsche Club of America

2. Calvary Hill

3. Protect Wild Animals

4. National Breast Cancer Foundation

5. Peace Officers Memorial Foundation

