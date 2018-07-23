These are the coolest places to chill out in the Houston-area heat

George Springer gets splashed with a cup of water after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on June 15, 2015 in Houston.

HOUSTON - When triple-digit temperatures grip the Houston area, cooling off is a priority for both comfort and safety.

But where do you go to do that beyond your own front door?

KPRC2 gathered up some of the coolest places in the Houston area to chill out in the extreme temperatures.

Water parks/amusement parks/beaches:

Though we’ll always miss AstroWorld, the Houston area of today sports an impressive number of water parks and small amusement parks. There’s always a place to cool off in a lazy river or get your hair blown back on a roller coaster. And did we mention, the area's many beaches?

Your local pool:

If you’re looking for an everyday kind of cool-off, try your neighborhood pool, be it run by your homeowner’s association or local YMCA. Fitness centers and hotels also may offer daily passes.

Indoor Sky Diving:

iFly has locations in Memorial and The Woodlands for experiencing flight. The last thing on your mind in the wind tunnel will be the temperatures outside.

Ice skating rink:

Why not counter extreme heat with extreme cold? Take a trip to one of Houston’s surprisingly many ice rinks for a blissful turn to the other end of the temperature gauge.

Malls:

There’s nothing like walking into an air-conditioned store, and if the Houston has anything, it’s shopping venues with stellar air-conditioning. Start your back-to-school shopping early or just browse and enjoy the Freon-laced air.

Theaters:

Spend some time in a cool space with lots of air-conditioning and entertainment. Houston has an array of theaters with both mainstream and indie movie choices for a relaxing, cool cinematic experience.

Museums:

Go to the museum district for a variety of museum options where you’ll learn and stay cool in the process -- unless you go to intentionally tropical exhibits like the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Cockrell Butterfly Center.

Take in an Astros game:

Though Minute Maid Park can open its roof, in extreme heat the space is often closed with air-conditioning for fans' and players' comfort.

Sweet treat shops:

From the mainstream giants like Dairy Queen and Marble Slab to local legends like Hank's Ice Cream Shop and SweetCup, there are plenty of sweet shops around to cool you off as temperatures rise.

