There's strong support for Harris County flood bond, survey finds

HOUSTON - Most people support a proposed bond aimed at improving flood control measures in Harris County, according to a survey by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

The phone survey conducted between June 25 and July 31 found that 62 percent of people who said they are certain to vote will vote for the $2.5 billion bond on Aug. 25, the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall.

Of all respondents to the survey, 55 percent said they will vote in favor of the measure, while 10 percent said they would vote against it. About 35 percent said they aren’t sure.

The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percent.

According to the survey, support for the measure spanned both partisan lines and those who did and didn’t flood during Harvey.

“People see flooding as a Houston and Harris county problem, not a problem affecting only certain neighborhoods of people,” said Jim Granato, executive director of the Hobby School. “They believe the region’s future will be decided, at least in part, by how we respond.”

The measure would fund 150 potential projects that will repair flooding damage and mitigate future flooding risks, according to commissioners. The goal is to improve infrastructure in every watershed in the county during a 10- to 15-year period.

Early voting for the bond proposal starts Wednesday.

Click here to read more about the survey and see all the results.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.