The 'WhataChristmas' house in the Heights that is so Texas

HOUSTON - Driving through the Heights, you may find yourself in awe over the many houses that are decorated for the holidays.

The Pennebaker homestead on Bayland Avenue is no different.

The two have been Whataburger fans for as long as they can remember. Matt, a Houston native and his wife Lyndsay, from California, have dressed up their home as "WhataChristmas" for the third year in a row, Matt tells KPRC2.

PHOTOS: WhataChristmas house in the Heights

Lyndsay is a former teacher and is raising the couple's children while she earns her master's degree.

One day three years ago, Lyndsay went to Home Depot, bought some plywood, hand-stenciled the WhataChristmas logo and the tradition was born, Matt tells KPRC2.

With the proper Pantone-orange color in-hand, Lyndsay got to work making the sign and festive tree in the front yard, creating a Whataburger-themed home that only dreams are made of.

The couple earned the "Best Nod to a Texan Tradition" award in the Lights in the Heights event, sporting an official sign in their font yard.

Whataburger's corporate headquarters even sent its mascot "Whataguy" to come check out the house, bring food and even play some cornhole.

