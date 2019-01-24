The Village School launches investigation into shooting incident

HOUSTON - Administrators said The Village School has launched an internal investigation alongside law enforcement after an incident involving a security guard and parent played out near the school on Tuesday afternoon.

“The message is: 'We protect our kids so the safety and security of our students is our No. 1 priority,'” said head of The Village School, Katherine Brewer.

Steven De La Torre called Channel 2 News before he turned himself into authorities after a school security guard shot at his car and camper.

"They accosted me, I was off property, they violated my constitutional rights, they've been lying about me for a long time and they've destroyed my family," de la Torre said as he was taken into custody.

Harris Co. Pct. 5 Constable's Office Steven de la Torre is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office on Jan. 23, 2019.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office said a security guard recognized de la Torre’s vehicle, which was parked near the school, and approached him due to a restraining order involving a coach employed at the school.

KPRC discovered that the temporary restraining order was filed against de la Torre in November 2017. Court documents show that the plaintiff claimed that there was, “Ongoing verbal and physical threats and outbursts.” Adding one incident occurred on the basketball court during halftime of a game.

The Constable's Office is investigating if de la Torre, 41, violated the order. Authorities said during the incident he tried to run over the security guard and the guard fired several rounds.

“We have been informed that our security guard has been cleared of wrongdoing by law enforcement so he is currently on leave from the school until all investigations are over," Brewer said.

Brewer said that the guard is employed through Tactical Security Group which is the school's security detail. The business declined to comment on the incident. The guard is not currently facing any charges, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

De la Torre was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

