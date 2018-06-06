The 100 Club donates 14 boats to city of Houston, Harris County Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON - From Houston's first responders to the Cajun Navy, rescuers in boats saved thousands of lives when the Bayou City was submerged in water during Hurricane Harvey.

The 100 Club immediately saw a need and called Harris County and the city of Houston.

"During the storm, they did step up. They did call. They said, 'What is it that we need to do to assist you?" Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena said.

WATCH: Rescue boats donated to city and county



The answer from emergency commanders was simple: They needed boats.

The 100 Club donated a total of nine boats to the city of Houston and five to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The total cost: $278,000.

“These boats should help serve the citizens of Houston along with our public safety folks for the next 20 years or so," Bill Skeen, of the 100 Club of Texas, said.

Houston’s fire chief said the donation brings his department to within five or six boats of its request for 20 boats. He said the remainder would be paid for in the city budget and would arrive within the next couple of months.

"After Hurricane Harvey we saw volunteers in the private sector step up to help fellow Houstonians. Our first responders, fire and police, rescued thousands of Houstonians, and we are forever grateful for them,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

