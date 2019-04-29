Text message prompts scrutiny of Precinct 3 Constable's Office

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Officials with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office tell KPRC they have opened an investigation into a text message that appears to come from a chief deputy with the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

The message dealt with a scheduled sermon by Constable Herschel Smith.

The memo requests deputies attend last Sunday’s service at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Washington County. Waller County prosecutor Warren Diepraam said what piqued the DA's interest is that while the message request deputies attend, there is also language including, "this is a Class A uniform assignment" and "please make your arrangements and be prepared to attend this service and support our commander in chief." What appears to be a follow-up text reads, "Constable will like everyone to donate $100 on Sunday."

“Public trust, that is something very significant. That's something this office takes very seriously,” Diepraam said. Suggesting donations to the church, "appears to go a little beyond a voluntary attendance or request.”

When KPRC spoke with Smith by phone Friday, he said no one was required to attend the service and he would open an internal investigation to determine why that message was worded in such a manner. When we spoke with the constable again Monday, he said he was unable to meet with us but his office found nothing was done improperly.

When KPRC spoke with the pastor of the church by phone, he said while the constable was scheduled to speak Sunday, Smith called him over the weekend to say he would not be able to make the service.

Pastor Emory Davis said the only person from Precinct 3 to show up Sunday was a man who already regularly attended services at the church. Davis said Smith’s scheduled sermon was part of a program where several guest speakers are brought in to speak with the congregation.

Diepraam said the DA's Office is still looking into the matter.

“Using your office to do that could conceivably be an abuse of official capacity,” Diepraam said.

