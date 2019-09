Scott Olson/Getty Images

Texans, it may be time for a little vacation.

Yup, that's right, Texas was ranked as the fourth hardest working state in America, according to WalletHub.

Texas was ranked No. 4 in the highest average workweek hours. North Dakota ranked No. 1, Alaska ranked No. 2 and South Dakota ranked No. 3.

To take a closer look at the study and how data was collected, click here.

