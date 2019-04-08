Cursive writing to return to Texas schools

General view of the original handwritten lyrics written by Bernie Taupin to 'Your Song' by Elton John on display at Bonhams on October 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - Cursive writing will return to Texas schools this fall when a State Board of Education requirement change goes into effect.

According to KXAN.com, the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, for language arts will have students start learning cursive letters in second grade.

Students will be required to know how to write legibly in cursive by fifth grade.

The state board made the change in 2017, and all districts will implement it in the 2019-2020 school year.

