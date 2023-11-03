State Rep. Craig Goldman announces run for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s North Texas seat

(Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune, Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune)

State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, at his desk on the House floor on May 4, 2021.

State Rep. Craig Goldman announced Friday he is running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a fellow Fort Worth Republican.

“My record proves I will be a conservative fighter who will prioritize border security and the American taxpayer, and I am excited to announce I am all in to serve the people of Tarrant and Parker counties as their next Congressman,” Goldman said in a news release.

Goldman, who chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus, announced his campaign two days after Granger said she would not seek reelection. She has served in Congress for nearly three decades.

Granger’s district is heavily Republican and will likely attract a crowded primary field. One Republican, Fort Worth businessman John O’Shea, was already running against Granger before she announced her retirement and boasts the support of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Granger’s 2020 primary challenger, Chris Putnam, is considering running. Putnam is a former member of the Colleyville City Council. Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez is also weighing a run.

Candidates have a short timeline. Filing for the primary begins Nov. 11 and closes a month later.

Goldman has served in the House since 2013 and currently chairs the House Energy Resources Committee.

Goldman’s decision creates an open seat in state House District 97, a GOP-leaning seat covering southwest Tarrant County.