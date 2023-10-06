Son of Buc-ee’s co-founder arrested, charged for recording several people with hidden camera device: Reports

AUSTIN – The son of a Buc-ee’s co-founder was arrested Tuesday and received 28 separate state jail felony charges of invasive visual recordings, according to reports.

Mitchell Wasek, 28, who KXAN-TV identified as the son of a Bu-ee’s co-founder, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond per charge, which totaled $280,000. Within the bond condition, he cannot contact the alleged victims, according to Travis County jail records.

An arrest affidavit stated that the victims “were unaware that the recordings existed in the bedroom and bathroom, and indicated they did not consent to being recorded or photographed.”

Court documents showed in May, a woman reported she and a group of friends were invited to Wasek’s family lake house when one friend who works in cybersecurity noticed a charging port with a hidden camera plugged into the wall of their assigned bathroom. After discovering the camera, the group left the residence and reportedly went through its Micro SD Card. While looking through the MSD card, they allegedly found several videos of themselves and other people in bathrooms and bedrooms at the lake house as well as Wasek’s apartment in Dallas.

According to the affidavit, a warrant was obtained to review the images and videos on the MSD card and a detective found 68 video files containing at least 13 male and female individuals being recorded in what appeared to be eight different rooms. Investigators said that some of the videos were manipulated and/or deleted.

Authorities said the victims were recorded while “using toilets, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex.”

Further investigation revealed the camera Wasek used to capture the videos has a recording function that is activated by motion detection. The camera automatically records over earlier videos when the cards reach their maximum capacity, investigators said.

The affidavit said some of the videos were recorded in October 2022.

According to KXAN-TV, Wasek was released one hour after being arrested.