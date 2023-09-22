‘I will never back down’: AG Ken Paxton releases statement following reinstatement

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has released a statement following his reinstatement to the office after a not-guilty verdict in his impeachment trial.

Texas senators returned a not guilty verdict last Saturday on all 16 articles of impeachment Paxton was facing.

The Texas Senate is composed of 31 members who represent 31 separate geographical districts in the state: 31 senators: 12 Democrats and 19 Republicans. With Sen. Paxton unable to vote, there were 30 voting senators. A two-thirds majority of the chamber — or 21 of the 31 senators — was required to vote against Paxton to secure a conviction.

Paxton released the statement Friday after returning to work at the beginning of the week.

“It is my great honor to be back to work this week. The Office of the Attorney General has redoubled our focus on countless issues facing the state, including opposing illegal immigration, defending election integrity, holding predatory corporations to account, and fighting for the rule of law against the Biden Administration’s executive overreach.

After we were disrupted by four months of wasteful and destructive political theater, we have much to do. Our country is suffering under Joe Biden’s heartless presidency. Communities are being torn apart by his illegal alien invasion. Lives are being ruined by a justice system he has weaponized against his political opponents. Even here in Texas, many politicians are following Biden’s example, selfishly sacrificing rule of law to serve their own interests. That is no legacy to leave. They will destroy our beloved nation if they continue. Future generations will have nothing if we cannot save our country from corrupt, tyrannical, power-hungry politicians. Justice ultimately prevailed in the fraudulent effort to remove me from office, but that dark period cautions us how vigorously we must defend our rights.

Thank you to my wife, Angela, and my children, for your love and support. Thank you to Governor Abbott for his continued faith in me and for his leadership during this process. Thank you to First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster and Provisional Attorneys General John Scott and Angela Colmenero for guiding the agency during my absence. Thank you to every OAG employee for your dedication and effort in the face of uncertainty. And thank you to my cherished fellow Texans, who have entrusted me with the privilege of serving as your Attorney General. I will never back down.”