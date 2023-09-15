Texas Senators to resume deliberations in impeachment trial of AG Paxton on Saturday

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton attends his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Day 1 of jury deliberations for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial ended Friday evening with no verdict.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the proceedings, said the jury will go through the weekend.

“Whether you deliberate a short time, mid-time, long time, we’ll stay here through Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday — until you’ve made a decision on every article that you’re prepared to come invoke. So, from this moment forward, no off days until the trial deliberations and the decision is given,” Patrick said.

The Texas Senate deliberated until 8 p.m. Friday and will continue Saturday at 9 a.m.

Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment that accuse him of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation.

Paxton pleaded not guilty to all impeachment articles on the trial’s first day, which started Tuesday, Sept. 5. During the first week, whistleblowers who reported Paxton to the FBI for criminal activity, testified that he was “obsessed” with helping his friend Paul.

Both sides were given 27 hours to present their cases and arguments.

Who makes up the jury pool? The Texas Senators

The Texas Senate is composed of 31 members who represent 31 separate geographical districts in the state: 31 senators: 12 Democrats and 19 Republicans. With Sen. Paxton unable to vote, there will be 30 voting senators. A two-thirds majority of the chamber — or 21 of the 31 senators — must vote against Paxton to secure a conviction.

If the Senate convicts him, he will be removed from office and then they will vote to decide whether he should be permanently barred from holding office. That would also require a two-thirds majority or 21 votes.