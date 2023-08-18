TribCast: Big changes in Houston ISD after state takeover

Students at Houstons Northside High School hold up signs April 6 in protest of the state takeover of Houston ISD.

Texas Tribune TribCast: Aug. 18, 2023

In this week’s episode, we speak with Miranda Dunlap and Asher Lehrer-Small from Houston Landing about the changes at the Houston Independent School District after a state takeover in June.

