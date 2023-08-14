University of Texas announces partnership with MD Anderson for new campus hospital aiding in cancer care, research

AUSTIN – The University of Texas plans on building a hospital on its Austin campus in a partnership with MD Anderson, UT System Board of Regents announced Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott was joined by UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife and Chancellor James Milliken in a news conference.

“We’re now to one of just two states in the nation with more than 30 million residents. We’re also the only state with the nation’s consistently number one ranked cancer center, UT MD Anderson,” Eltife said.

Eltife said the university is investing nearly $2.5 billion to build the medical center.

MD Anderson has been named number one in the nation for cancer care in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 best hospitals survey. It is the largest cancer center in the nation and one of the original comprehensive cancer centers in the country.