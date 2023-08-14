100º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

University of Texas announces partnership with MD Anderson for new campus hospital aiding in cancer care, research

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: University of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott (KPRC 2)

AUSTIN – The University of Texas plans on building a hospital on its Austin campus in a partnership with MD Anderson, UT System Board of Regents announced Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott was joined by UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife and Chancellor James Milliken in a news conference.

“We’re now to one of just two states in the nation with more than 30 million residents. We’re also the only state with the nation’s consistently number one ranked cancer center, UT MD Anderson,” Eltife said.

Eltife said the university is investing nearly $2.5 billion to build the medical center.

MD Anderson has been named number one in the nation for cancer care in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 best hospitals survey. It is the largest cancer center in the nation and one of the original comprehensive cancer centers in the country.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email