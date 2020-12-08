Be a hero! Here’s how Houstonians can help give blood through MD Anderson

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – MD Anderson Cancer Center is in need of blood donations and is looking to raise awareness throughout Houston to increase the number of donations.

According to MD Anderson, blood donation is an essential part of healthcare and cancer patients need approximately 200 units of red blood cells and 600 units of platelets each day.

The MD Anderson Blood Bank depends on local blood and platelet donors to meet this need. This need is especially great during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only way to ensure blood goes directly to MD Anderson patients is to donate at one of our MD Anderson Blood Bank locations or through an MD Anderson community blood drive.

Is it safe to donate blood during the pandemic?

It is safe, your blood donation will help ensure adequate blood supply for our patients during this critical time. We are keeping donors and staff safe via multiple methods, including:

All staff must wear PPE, and all donors must wear masks

Everyone entering the donor area undergoes a temperature check and CDC Risk Evaluation

Hand sanitizer is provided, and donor beds are sanitized between each donor

Extra space between donor beds

Appointment-only (no walk-ins) to manage social distancing

“Blood donors are critical to helping our patients, like Lindsay, reach remission,” says our Dr. Hagop Kantarjian. #EndCancer Posted by MD Anderson Cancer Center on Monday, October 26, 2020

Cancer doesn’t stop – even during a global pandemic. MD Anderson is committed to providing exceptional cancer care, and that includes going above and beyond to create the safest possible environment for our patients and our workforce.

Please sign up to donate blood to our cancer patients. There are numerous locations to donate – at the main Blood Bank on Holly Hall St., in the Texas Medical Center and at community blood drives throughout the city.

Find a location to donate and sign up for an appointment at the MD Anderson Blood Bank’s website.

Watch the video above to learn how you can help today.