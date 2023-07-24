As Texas’ heat wave continues, tell us how you’re coping

A construction worker carries a piece of metal while working through a heatwave in Houston on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A heat wave in June brought weeks of 100-degree temperatures to Texas, shattering records and prompting excessive heat warnings across most of the state.

The triple-digit heat has only continued in July, and scientists say these extreme heat waves are becoming more common in Texas due to climate change.

This summer is on track to be one of Texas’ most extreme, though average temperatures have yet to exceed those of last summer’s historic heat.

The Texas Tribune has been reporting on the excessive heat, including on how it has already led to a surge in heat-related deaths in 2022 and in emergency room visits this summer. We’ve also reported on how Texans who must work in the heat have limited protections, especially under a new law passed by state lawmakers to remove requirements for water breaks implemented by some Texas cities.

We want to continue hearing how the heat is affecting Texans, especially those who don’t always have access to air conditioning or must spend a lot of time outdoors.

Please help us by filling out this form or emailing us at community@texastribune.org to share your experience or heat-related questions with us. We won’t publish any information without first contacting you.

* = required

The Texas Tribune is reporting on how excessive heat is affecting Texans. To share your experience with us, you can fill out this form.

How can Texas communities — with infrastructure built for a narrow range of temperatures — prevent the most dangerous effects of extreme heat? Join us online or in person at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in Austin for a conversation with public health experts, local government officials and community advocates as we explore the ways communities can adapt to a hotter Texas.