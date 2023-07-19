Rep. Four Price declines to run for eighth term in Texas House

State Rep. Four Price, center, speaks with legislators before the House gavels in on Aug. 31, 2021.

State Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo, announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection after seven terms in the House.

“From day one, I have worked hard to serve my constituents and improve our community,” Price said in a statement, calling his time in the Texas House the “privilege of a lifetime.”

“I’ve given this decision considerable thought and believe the time is right to complete my service as a House member,” he added.

First elected in 2010, Price represents House District 87, a solidly Republican seat in the Texas Panhandle.

In his statement, Price highlighted his four years on the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, which reviews state agencies, and his service as chair or co-chair on six House committees. In 2019, he led the powerful Calendars Committee, which controls which legislation makes it to the House floor.

Price is also known for being part of a group of rural House Republicans who have long resisted school-voucher proposals, worried about their impact on public education. Gov. Greg Abbott made that more of a priority than ever during the latest regular legislative session, and while he was unsuccessful, he has vowed to revive “school choice” efforts in a fall special session.

Price was one of 24 Republicans who joined Democrats in April to pass a budget amendment banning state funds for voucher programs.

There will likely be a crowded Republican primary to succeed Price, who said he was making his decision “known at this early stage of the campaign cycle.”

Price is the fourth House member to announce their retirement since the end of the regular session — Reps. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown; Tracy King, D-Uvalde; and Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch, who’s running for Congress.

