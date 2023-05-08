What to know about Title 42: How its end could affect immigration

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - DECEMBER 19: Venezuelan immigrants look towards hundreds of other migrants who had surged across the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas to seek asylum on December 19, 2022 as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an "administrative stay," temporarily leaving in place the Title 42 pandemic era policy to quickly expel migrants at the border. Border officials expect an even larger migrant surge at the border if and when Title 42 is lifted. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a lot of mention of “Title 42″ lately. With it comes images of crowds of people crossing or on the banks of the Rio Grande, which divides the U.S. and Mexico. As it nears a potential end next Thursday, it might be a good time to understand what it’s all about.

What is Title 42?

Title 42 is a part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare and civil rights. It gives the federal government the authority to take emergency action to keep communicable diseases out of the country. Before President Donald Trump used it in 2020, it had been used only in 1929 to keep ships from China and the Philippines from entering U.S. ports during a meningitis outbreak.

Trump invoked the law when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, ostensibly to prevent the spread of Covid, but its implementation allowed the Trump administration to expel migrants more quickly without having to consider them for asylum, and it has continued under the Biden administration.

