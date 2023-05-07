Immigration policy, Texas Senate’s new bill could impact Harris Co., debt ceiling fight, and more on Houston Newsmakers

The border between Texas and Mexico will the topic of much conversation this week as Title 42 is scheduled to be lifted.

In this episode:

Khambrel Marshall discusses immigration policy with a Rice University political science expert as Title 42 is set to expire.

Political Scientist Jeronimo Cortina also goes over the new law passed by the Texas Senate that could overturn election results in Harris County.

Experts also talk about how the debt ceiling battle is impacting Americans.

What will be the impact of lifting Title 42 on May 11?

Mark Jones, Ph.D. Political Science Fellow, Baker Institute at Rice University & Jeronimo Cortina, Ph.D. UH Political Scientist and Director, UH Population Health Faculty Initiatives (KPRC)

The politics around the United States’ immigration policy have been incredibly divisive. Next week the tone of discord will increase even more since the Trump era Title 42 is set to expire. That policy was initiated during the pandemic as a way to sent migrants away from the U.S. border before they were able to be processed or ask for asylum. The lifting of that policy on May 11 is expected to add more uncertainty to the way immigrants are allowed into the United States. Professor Mark Jones is a Political Science Fellow at the Baker Institute at Rice University, and on this weeks’ Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall said the current policy is too outdated.

“It was more designed for the era when people were fleeing political persecution in the Soviet Union or Cuba in small numbers,” Jones said. “It’s not geared up to be able to handle 200,000 people from El Salvador, 300,000 from Honduras, 500,000 from Guatemala and Haiti requesting political asylum.”

What are the chances of an effective policy being created? That is one of the topics on this week’s program.

AND:

How far can Texas Senate go to take over the Harris County election process?

Texas State Senate moves to take over Harris County election process (KPRC-Pixabay)

The Texas Senate has passed legislation that would give the secretary of state the power to overturn the election results of Harris County. The legislation still needs to pass the House and Political Scientist Jeronimo Cortina, Ph.D. said even if the bill is meant as a threat, Harris County voters should be wary.

“They (the state) will have the prerogative to do whatever they see best,” he said. “Whether it has political or legal consequences, of course it’s going to have those things, but it’s going to be on the books and the possibility exists.”

ALSO THIS WEEK:

-How the debt ceiling impasse is already having a negative impact

-Handicapping the Houston Mayoral race

-How the Trump trial and legal challenges is impacting his run for president

LaShawn Denise Witt, Ed.D. Host of the Wonderwoman Conference being held in Houston May 10th-13th (KPRC)

The Wonder Woman Conference is coming to Houston