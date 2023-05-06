Texas House committee investigating Rep. Bryan Slaton sends report to speaker

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, sits at his desk in the House chamber on May 5, 2023.

The Texas House committee investigating a complaint about an inappropriate workplace relationship involving Rep. Bryan Slaton voted unanimously Saturday morning to send its report on “Matter B” to Speaker Dade Phelan.

The House General Investigating Committee, which investigates wrongdoing by state officials and agencies, has not identified the subject of its probe, but Slaton, a Republican from Royse City, was seen leaving a closed-door committee hearing on Matter B at the Capitol on Thursday.

A Capitol employee filed a complaint with the committee last month alleging that Slaton, 45, had sex with one of his staff, a woman under 21, and gave her alcohol. The complaint, which was reviewed by The Texas Tribune, said the incident happened at Slaton’s Austin apartment in March.

Slaton has repeatedly declined to comment on the allegations. His lawyer in April issued a statement calling the claims “outrageous” and “false” without specifying further. Slaton remained silent when reporters asked him questions as he left the committee hearing Thursday.

The committee of three Republicans and two Democrats met privately for about 90 minutes Friday night, but its chair, Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, declined to comment afterward.

The committee also is believed to be looking into claims that Rep. Jolanda Jones, a Houston Democrat, created an “abusive and hostile” work environment in her office.

